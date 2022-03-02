Here comes summer: Treetop Quest opens next month at Explore Park

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County, VA (March 2, 2022) – Soar through the trees at Treetop Quest at Explore Park on opening day, Saturday, April 2! Advance registration is preferred, walk-ups based on availability. Spring operation will take place on weekends from April 2 to May 22, 10 AM to 5 PM. Participants age 7 and up are eligible to participate on the aerial adventure courses and ziplines.



Customers save $5 off admission when registering in advance at explorepark.org/treetop . Advance registration is preferred, walk-ups are available at the Explore Park Visitor Center if there is space left in a time slot. Time slots are available every 20-minutes from 10 AM to 3:20 PM.

2022 Operating Schedule

Spring – April 2 – May 22

Weekends – 10 AM to 5 PM (Last Call Discount – Save $10 at 3:00 PM and 3:20 PM time slots)

Summer – May 27 – August 7

Weekdays – 10 AM to 5 PM (Last Call Discount – Save $10 at 3:00 PM and 3:20 PM time slots)

Weekends & Holidays – 10 AM to 5 PM (Last Call Discount – Save $10 at 4:00 PM and 4:20 PM time slots)

Fall – August 13 – October 30

Weekends – 10 AM to 5 PM (Last Call Discount – Save $10 at 3:00 PM and 3:20 PM time slots)

Twilight Ziplines – 6 PM to 11 PM

Twilight zipline experiences return in 2022! Strap a light to your helmet and soar through the trees in darkness on the following dates:

• Saturday, April 9

• Saturday, June 25

• Saturday, July 16

Start times available every 20-minutes from 6 PM to 8:40 PM (advance registration required).