The Gift of Sound again – at no charge – for local resident

| By

The gift of sound for a recent Virginia Western Community College graduate, who lost her hearing aids several years ago. Markot Thach received new hearing aids today, courtesy of the Miracle-Ear Foundation. She misplaced her previous set of hearing aids and insurance would not cover another pair, so she’s been without for the last few years – lesson learned she says. An audiologist and the local Lions Club referred Markot to the Miracle-Ear Foundation, which has donated hearings aids to more than 18,000 people nationwide since 1990. At the top of her list – listening to music.