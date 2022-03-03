Virginia substitute teacher suspended over Russia comments

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _A Virginia substitute teacher has been suspended after expressing approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine and urging students to read Russian propaganda outlets. The Washington Post reports that Arlington Public Schools suspended John Stanton, who made the comments during a middle school Spanish class Friday. Stanton says he offered an opposing viewpoint and told students to read as many news sources as possible, including Sputnik News. A schools spokesperson declined to comment. Officials notified Stanton that he was suspended because of “an allegation of comments made to students during instructional hours regarding sensitive world events with Russia and Ukraine.” Stanton says he doesn’t plan to petition for reinstatement.