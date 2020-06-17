GOP leader, Pharrell Williams support Northam Juneteenth proposal

Governor Northam is proposing that Virginia officially adopt Juneteenth as a paid state holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Support expressed Tuesday ranged from the senior House of Delegates leader to music start Pharrell Williams. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States; it is observed each year on June 19th, and like many states, Virginia marks it with a proclamation. Governor Northam says it should become an official holiday, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

