Flash flood warning for Roanoke region

| By

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for… Roanoke County in west central Virginia… The City of Salem in west central Virginia… The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia… Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia… Northeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia…

* Until 215 PM EDT Wednesday.

* At 810 AM EDT, Spotters and automated gages have reported between 1.5 and 3.0 inches of rain during the past 24 hours…and radar shows additional heavy rainfall moving in from the east this morning. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding

caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include… Roanoke… Salem… Vinton… Stewartsville… Huddleston… Moneta… and Catawba. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. && FLASH FLOOD…RADAR