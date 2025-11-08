SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox are now the Salem RidgeYaks. The Single-A ball club announced its new name and branding Saturday at a public event at Salem Memorial Ballpark, trading its classic identity for one deeply rooted in the Roanoke Valley’s outdoor culture.

The new name honors the Blue Ridge Mountains, which provide a scenic backdrop to the ballpark. The team’s new mascot, a blue yak named Mac, is a nod to McAfee Knob, one of the most iconic points along the Appalachian Trail.

A Locally Inspired Identity

General Manager Allen Lawrence said the organization wanted a unique brand that reflects the region’s character. The name combines local geography with baseball slang.

“In southwestern Virginia there are a lot of outdoor activities, and we wanted to incorporate that,” Lawrence said. “And then yaks. A yak is a home run [slang term] in baseball, and it’s short for kayak, which are very popular around here.”

The RidgeYaks’ logos, created by the Collegiate Licensing Company, feature several local details. The main logo shows a yak’s head shaped like a mountain landscape, and the wordmark contains etchings that resemble Appalachian Trail blazes. Another logo includes a star over a mountain, referencing Roanoke’s nickname as the “Star City”.

Still a Boston Affiliate

Despite the new name, the team remains the Single-A affiliate for the Boston Red Sox. The club was owned by a Red Sox subsidiary until 2023 when it was sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

Lawrence emphasized the partnership with Boston will continue. The new uniforms will feature the Red Sox’s primary logo, and the kayaking yak in the branding wears a red life preserver.

“We’re telling people until we’re blue in the face that we’re going to remain a Red Sox affiliate,” Lawrence stated.

A New Era at the Ballpark

This is not the first time the team has rebranded. From 1995 to 2008, the club was known as the Salem Avalanche when it was affiliated with the Colorado Rockies.

The Salem RidgeYaks will officially debut their new identity at their home opener against the Delmarva Shorebirds on April 2, 2026.