Lawson, a real estate development firm out of Norfolk, is building a second affordable housing development in Roanoke. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports this next development will be in the Hollins area of Roanoke County.

A real estate firm specializing in the development, construction, and management of affordable housing has earmarked a Roanoke County site for its second affordable housing development in the Roanoke area. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.