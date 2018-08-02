Flood warning extended for Roanoke, surrounding areas

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in Eastern Roanoke County in west central Virginia, The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia and Northwestern Franklin County in west central Virginia until 700 PM EDT. At 303 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain which will cause flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke, Vinton, Boones Mill, Hollins and Poages Mill. This includes The following location: Roanoke Regional Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.