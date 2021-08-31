Flash Flood Warning for parts of Roanoke region

| By

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for… Eastern Craig County in southwestern Virginia… Southwestern Botetourt County in west central Virginia… Northwestern Roanoke County in west central Virginia…

* Until 345 AM EDT Wednesday.

* At 944 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Salem… New Castle… Catawba… Oriskany… Abbott… This includes the following streams and drainages… Barbours Creek, Broad Run, Bens Run, Blue Spring Run, Big Bear Rock Branch, Carvin Creek and Catawba Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED