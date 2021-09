VDH reporting 99 new coronavirus cases in Roanoke Valley

| By

The Virginia Department of Health this morning in reporting 3,407 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 19 new confirmed and probable deaths in Virginia. Health officials are reporting 99 new cases and 1 new hospitalization across Roanoke City, Salem, and Botetourt and Roanoke counties.

FULL Breakdown:

Roanoke City: 44 new cases, 1 new hospitalization

Roanoke County: 23 new cases

Salem: 17 new cases

Boetourt County: 15 new cases