Fatal crash yesterday in Franklin County

Published July 18, 2022 | By Gene Marrano

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality.  The crash occurred Sunday (July 17) at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Mazda was identified as Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres, 20, of Callaway, Va.  Mr. Torres was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

