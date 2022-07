LewisGale opens second stand-alone ER in the valley

A new stand-alone ER is opening in the Roanoke Valley to offer more immediate care to residents in the Blue Hills area of northeast Roanoke. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon just off U.S. 460-Orange Avenue. This is LewisGale’s second stand-alone ER, with the first opening in Cave Spring a few years ago. Alan Fabian is the Market President for LewisGale.