Fatal crash in Giles County leads to charges

| By

(from Virginia State Police) At 7:46 p.m. on Friday (May 27), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623 (Cascade Dr.). A 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Route 460 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Route 623 (Cascade Dr.) and struck a 2019 Ford F150 that was traveling west on Route 460. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to run off the right side of the road and overturn in a flooded creek bed.

The driver of the Impala, Ronald W. Hobbs, Sr., 79, of Pembroke, Va., was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Ford, Richard L. Morton, 66, of Princeton, W.Va., was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in the Ford, Debra D. Morton, 67, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Another passenger in the Ford, Shireen K. Henson, 71, of Rich Creek, Va., was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where on May 30 she succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. Hobbs was charged with reckless driving (46.2-852). The crash remains under investigation.