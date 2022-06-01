Summer outdoor refreshment area coming to downtown Roanoke

| By

UPDATE

Roanoke isn’t the big easy but starting Friday it’ll be significantly easier to catch the summer sun while enjoying an alcoholic beverage in downtown Roanoke. WFIR’s Camden Lazenby has more.

Posted at 8:00 –

DORA is coming to downtown Roanoke – that is, a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area that will allow patrons over 21 to purchase alcoholic beverages from a participating establishment and carry them in a marked open container – within a clearly defined area within downtown. The zone will be in effect from 11am to 8pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from June 10th through July 31st. Campbell, Church, and Salem Avenues, Williamson Road and Market Street are among the DORA boundaries.