DUI charge for Virginia ATV driver after girl dies in crash

| By

BENTONVILLE, Va. (AP) — An ATV driver is charged with drunken driving and child endangerment after a 7-year-old girl was killed and a 4-year-old boy was injured when the ATV overturned in Warren County, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened Tuesday evening when the Polaris Ranger side-by-side was unable to maneuver the terrain on private property in Bentonville and overturned, police said in a release on Friday.

The girl was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene and the boy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver, Jerrell Leadman Jr., 61, of Bentonville, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said. They were not wearing seatbelts.

Leadman was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. Leadman is being held without bond. Additional charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

It’s not clear from online court records whether Leadman has an attorney.