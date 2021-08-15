Grayson Co. man faces firearms, assault charges and more

| By

NEWS RELEASE: A Fries, Va. man faces multiple charges following a series of incidents in Grayson County late Friday (Aug. 13, 2021). Brandon A. Goad, 29, has been charged with six counts of assault and battery of a family member, four counts of brandishing a firearm, two counts of child endangerment, one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run and resisting arrest in Grayson County. He faces one felony count of eluding police in Carroll County. He is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Virginia State Police responded to a convenience store in the 1900 block of Ivanhoe Road in Fries. The investigating trooper determined that Goad was intentionally running his vehicle into another vehicle in the parking lot at that location in relation to a domestic situation. Inside the vehicle that was struck was an adult female and two young children. No injuries were reported.

Goad fled the scene before state police could arrive. State police received information on Goad’s new location and as they were en route to that location, Goad returned to the convenience store armed with a rifle. After brandishing the firearm while at the store, he fled the scene a second time. A state police trooper spotted Goad in Carroll County and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Goad refused to stop and sped away at a high rate of speed.

Additional state police troopers and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies located Goad at a residence in the 9500 block of Spring Valley Road in Fries. As Goad was driving away from the residence, he shot at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies. One of the deputies returned fire. Goad fled the scene in his vehicle.

Minutes later a citizen alerted troopers of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 100 block of Providence Road in Fries. The crashed vehicle matched the description of Goad’s vehicle. State police responded to the scene and located Goad in the roadway. As troopers approached him to take him into custody, Goad refused to comply and struggled with the troopers.

Goad was transported to Twin County Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

At the request of the Grayson County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the deputy’s discharge of his firearm. No law enforcement was injured in that incident; nor was Goad.

The series of incidents remain under investigation.