Flood Advisory issued for Roanoke region

Published August 15, 2021 | By Web Staff
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia...
  Southeastern Craig County in southwestern Virginia...
  Southwestern Botetourt County in west central Virginia...
  Northern Franklin County in west central Virginia...
  Roanoke County in west central Virginia...
  The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia...
  The City of Salem in west central Virginia...

* Until 1215 AM EDT.

* At 910 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
  thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
  shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
  have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Roanoke...                         Salem...
  Vinton...                          Troutville...
  Boones Mill...                     Stewartsville...
  Bent Mountain...

This includes the following streams and drainages...
  Blackwater River, Back Creek and Big Bear Rock Branch.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,
including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather
Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports
and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service
Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

