All clear given at WBHS after precautionary evacuation

UPDATE – 9:27 – From Roanoke County Public Schools: The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has cleared WBHS and students and staff are returning to class to resume the school day. We would like to thank the fire department for their prompt response.

Posted at 8:58 – Students and staff are evacuating William Byrd High School as a precaution due to the smell of smoke and are remaining at the middle school which shares a campus. Access to the campus is restricted and parents are asked NOT to try to drive to the schools.