Driver dies after pickup leaves road, strikes tree

NEWS RELEASE: At 1:29 p.m. on Thursday (July 1), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Big Stoney Creek Rd just north of Norcross Rd. A 2015 Ford F-250 was traveling north when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, David J. Mitchell, 59, of Christiansburg, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The front seat passenger, Akeem L. Metz, 37, of Dublin, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. The back seat passenger, Milton R. Boysaw, 52, of Dublin, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.