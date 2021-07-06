ROA traffic picks up, but as a result, so do some local airfares

| By

Officials are Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport say passenger counts continue to grow this year far ahead of earlier projections, and while the trend is welcome, it is putting some pressure on local airfares. Brad Boettcher is the airport’s Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, and he says the problem with is that this comes at a time when the number of available seats is significantly lower than pre-pandemic. That means some seats, especially those last available, are often more expensive than before, WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: