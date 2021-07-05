UPDATE: Motorcyclist reported as missing is located safe

| By

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: Mr. Leonard has been located safe in Bristol, Virginia. Thank you for assistance.

PREVIOUS: Roanoke County Police are looking for a motorcyclist who vanished while riding his cycle with a friend on another two-wheeler. Police say Greg Leonard of Bristol was last seen operating his cycle just after midnight along US 460 in western Erie County. The friend called police when he reached I-81, telling them Leonard was no longer behind him.

NEWS RELEASE: (Roanoke County, VA) – On July 5, 2021, the Roanoke County Police Department was notified of a missing person/overdue motorist. The missing person, Gregory “Greg” Allen Leonard, is a resident of Bristol, Virginia. Leonard was last seen driving his black Honda motorcycle, Virginia tag W67215, in the 3700 block of West Main Street in the area of State Police Headquarters in Roanoke County on July 5 between 12-12:15 a.m. He was heading Westbound towards Christiansburg with a friend on a separate motorcycle. As the friend approached the Rt. 460/I-81 interchange in Christiansburg, he noticed Leonard was not behind him. The friend was unable to locate Leonard and contacted the Roanoke County Police Department since his last known location was in Roanoke County. Members of the Roanoke County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have attempted to locate Leonard, with no current success. Attached are pictures of Leonard along with a picture of the motorcycle he was driving. Anyone with helpful information please contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.