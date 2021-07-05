Gas prices to stay where they are through summer travel season

| By

The July Fourth holiday weekend marks the traditional start to the peak summer travel season, and it you are planning a road trip in coming weeks, don’t look for much of a break in gas prices. Roanoke actually has among the lowest prices in Virginia on average right now, but at around $2.87 a gallon for regular, that’s about a dollar a gallon more than July 2020. Experts say domestic production is slowly increasing, but supplies remain well below those from a couple of years ago. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: