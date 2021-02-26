Dog killed, man injured in Lynchburg officer-involved shooting

Officers spent several hours speaking with the man to de-escalate the situation and he still would not allow officers to take him into custody. After determining that he did not appear armed, officers attempted to take him into custody while he was located on a bed. As officers approached him, the man would not listen to officers’ commands and abruptly moved one hand to a concealed location. As a result of this movement, an officer fired one shot at the man.

The shot struck a dog sitting on top of the man, killing the dog. The man again refused to cooperate with commands from officers and was eventually taken into custody through the use of a Taser. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital under the ECO for a mental health evaluation. The individual sustained lacerations to his hand as a result of the incident.

The LPD requested the Virginia State Police (VSP) investigate the officer-involved shooting for any potential criminal charges. As a result of the ongoing VSP investigation, the LPD will not release body-worn camera footage at this time.

The LPD also is conducting an internal investigation. Per LPD policy, the involved officer has been placed on restricted duty. As is our practice, the LPD will release the involved officer’s name within seven days, pending the results of a threat assessment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.