BREAKING: Loaded fuel tanker truck overturns into river

FROM VIRGINIA STATE POLICE: At 7:44 a.m. this morning, a tractor trailer hauling fuel overturned into the river. The truck is hauling 9000 gallons of gasoline. The crash occurred in the 8000 block of Jackson River Road in Highland County.

The driver was not injured. A HAZMAT team is en route to the scene to assess the fuel leak.

The northbound lane of Route 220 will be shut down for 4 to 6 hours.