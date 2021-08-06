Daytime shooting in NW Roanoke today

(from Roanoke PD) On August 6 at approximately 12:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot would in the 1200 block of Moorman Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male in that area with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the incident happened at the intersection of 12th Street and Moorman Avenue NW. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. Details about what led up to this incident are limited due to the victim’s lack of cooperation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at

274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.