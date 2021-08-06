Roanoke County reverses course; students, staff must now be masked

The Roanoke County School Board has reversed course and now WILL require all K-12 students and staff to be masked if attending school in person starting on August 12. The vote at a special work session today was 3-2; the state law Governor Northam referred to yesterday in his COVID update was the overriding factor. School Board chairman Jason Moretz is up for reelection in November; he said getting kids back into schools – even if masked – was paramount, citing learning loss over the past two years. Roanoke County may explore additional virtual learning options for parents who choose not to send their children to school because they must be masked.