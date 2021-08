Rosie’s expansion is gaining momentum

| By

They’ve had to get a bit creative with patron parking as a 3-story plus parking garage and an expansion that will enable Rosie’s Gaming in Vinton to go from 150 to 500 Historic Racing gaming machines takes place (not to mention a 40-seat bar and a live entertainment section), but Regional General Manager Ernie Dellaverson says they should be able to cut another ribbon by November: