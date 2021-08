Mike Tyson’s son urges Roanokers to put down the guns in a video.

On the heels of yet another non-fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke today, a video message from Amir Tyson, boxer Mike Tyson’s oldest son. Amir Tyson made that video at the request of Shawn Hunter, founder of the Peacekeepers, who tells WFIR today he’s gotten past all his legal issues and plans to reactivate the Peacekeepers in Roanoke again soon. Here’s an excerpt:

Here’s the video from Amir Tyson: