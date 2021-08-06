Carilion Hospitals returning to stricter visitation policy for now

| By

(from Carilion Clinic) Carilion experts continue to monitor the level of COVID-19 spread in the immediate community surrounding each hospital. With the increase in community spread, Carilion is updating hospital visitation restrictions to the yellow level for some facilities as early as today, August 6. Previously, all hospitals were operating at green level, which is the least restrictive. When transitioning from green level to yellow level, the primary change is allowing one visitor per day for adults during an inpatient or Emergency Room stay (previously, they were allowed two in most cases). Other restrictions remain to keep staff, patients and visitors safe.

Starting Friday, August 6, Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital will move to yellow level visitation status. Beginning Tuesday, August 10, all Carilion hospitals will move to yellow level visitation status.

The move to yellow level marks the first transition back to a more restrictive visitation policy since earlier this summer. Anyone who is sick may not visit patients in Carilion facilities. All visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering while in a facility. Shared spaces such as waiting areas and cafeterias remain closed.

“This was a tough decision to make, but our top priority remains the safety of our patients, staff and visitors,” said Charlotte Tyson, vice president of Hospital Operations. “We cannot stress enough the importance of our community doing their part by getting their COVID-19 vaccine and masking when indoors to help stop the spread of this deadly virus.” Carilion officials will continue to monitor the situation. Visitation guidelines for each of our facilities are assessed weekly to indicate if it is safe to allow visitation