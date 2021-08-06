Botetourt County reinstates mask mandates for all at public schools

| By

Botetourt County says it has experienced a high COVID-19 community transmission rate recently, and with the recent CDC updated guidelines for K-12 schools due to the highly contagious Delta variant, Botetourt County Public Schools will now require masks for all students, staff, teachers, and visitors – regardless of vaccination status. This requirement applies to all upcoming open houses, orientations, and other gatherings prior to the start of the school year. The school system also says they are abiding by the new state law Governor Northam referred to yesterday.