Police probe late-night shooting near Lincoln Terrace Elementary

NEWS RELEASE: On September 24, 2020 at around 11:30pm, Roanoke Police responded to calls about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Kellogg Avenue and Rockland Avenue NW. Officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound outside of a residence in the 900 block of Rockland Avenue NW. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers were able to determine that the incident occurred in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. At that address, they located property damage and other evidence consistent with a shooting. Further details on this investigation are limited. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.