Wason Poll: Enthusiasm Gap in Virginia favors Biden by eight points

Pollsters at Christopher Newport University say Virginia Democrats hold an eight-point margin over Republicans when it comes to “enthusiasm” over the upcoming presidential election. The Wason Center at CNU surveyed almost 800 people across the state; 48% said they favor Joe Biden, 43% President Trump. But among those likely voters describing themselves as most “enthusiastic”, the gap is eight points — 51 to 43%. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Overall, the poll finds a five-point lead for Biden over Trump. CLICK HERE for the full story.