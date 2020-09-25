UPDATE: Suspect arrested for downtown I-581 shooting

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Police have arrested Brent Dinkins, 21 of Roanoke, in connection with this incident. He is charged with malicious wounding.

PREVIOUS: On September 22, 2020 at around 6:30pm, Roanoke Police were notified that an adult male with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the victim. There is no immediate information about the victim’s condition. Preliminary investigation indicates the incident occurred on I-581 southbound between the Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue exits. The victim was driving a vehicle when the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made regarding this incident. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.