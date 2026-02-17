Anti-bullying bill introduced following suicide death in Roanoke County fails in General Assembly Clark Palmer February 17, 2026 1 minute read Legislation meant to crack down on cyber bullying following the death of a Roanoke County student will not be passed during this years General Assembly session. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer. Share: Post navigation Previous: Town of Bedford looking for final round of feedback from residents on 2045 Comp PlanNext: Congressman defends election reform bill against Jim Crow comparisons Related Stories Congressman defends election reform bill against Jim Crow comparisons Ian Price February 17, 2026 0 Town of Bedford looking for final round of feedback from residents on 2045 Comp Plan Gene Marrano February 17, 2026 0 Taubman Museum to Host Local Colors’ Lunar New Year Celebration Emma Thomas February 17, 2026 0