The Code of Virginia requires all localities to periodically update their long-range comprehensive plans, which provide roadmaps for future growth. The Town of Bedford is going through that process now. Updated and approved previously in 2017, the Town of Bedford will present the full draft of the 2045 Comprehensive plan to residents this Thursday from 5:30 to 7pm at the Municipal building on East Main Street. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

