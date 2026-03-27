A Roanoke City coffee truck operator says residents should petition city council members if they are upset over enforcement of ordinances. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer:

As we have been telling you on WFIR, Roanoke City officials recently cited the Least of These Ministries over operations at its Luck Avenue shelter, including warming buses, outdoor lockers and a portable toilet. The founder of TLOT says the city approved their operations previously. Nils Olsson, the operator of Brew Initiative Coffee Truck, tells WFIR News a code enforcement officer informed him this week that after receiving complaints Roanoke City will start enforcing an ordinance that restricts the use of feather flags, which some businesses use to signal they are open:

Olson says he encourages residents to properly petition members of city council to change the ordinance instead of arguing the code enforcement office.