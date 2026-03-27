A new playground at the Williamson Road Library Branch cut a ribbon today – the Plaza de Esperanza – “Hope Square,” was designed by a Danish company and is designed with features that evokes Williamson Road businesses. Some of the signage at the Plaza de Esperanza is in Spanish, a nod to the large number of Hispanic residents in the area. Part of a $2.9 million dollar federal “Safer Communities,” grant passed through the state has paid for the new playground at the Williamson Road public library. Amber Lowery is the Roanoke Public Libraries director:

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