Today, House and Senate Republicans urged Democratic budget writers to provide relief to hard working Virginia families by suspending the state’s motor fuels tax.

“Gas prices are rising quickly, and it’s hurting Virginia families,” said House Republican Leader Terry Kilgore. “Much of this is driven by Iran and ongoing global conflicts. We can’t control those factors, but there is one thing we can control right here in Richmond. Every gallon of fuel Virginians buy right now includes about 32 cents in state motor fuels tax.”

“This past Session Democrats’ claims about affordability were nothing but a cynical hoax and straight-up con job,” said Senate Republican Leader Ryan T. McDougle. “If the Governor and her party are serious about helping families at the gas pump, they should join us right now to suspend the gas tax for 90 days. Virginia has surplus after surplus, enough to deliver this common-sense relief today, and we stand ready to work across the aisle.”

Both House Democrats and Governor Spanberger ran on promises to make life more affordable for Virginians. But despite promises to end the car tax and lower power bills, Democrats took no real action on any significant cost drivers. Indeed, in the case of electricity bills, they did the opposite – adding more and more charges to power bills.

“Suspending the gas tax gives us a chance to provide immediate, tangible help to Virginians in the short term. If we can’t control the price of oil, the least we can do is stop taxing it for a month,” Kilgore added.

This targeted, temporary suspension would deliver direct relief without long-term impact on transportation funding, thanks to the state’s ample reserves. It can be written into either the existing House Bill 30 document, or passed as a stand alone piece of legislation in the upcoming Special Session.

Each 90-day suspension would require roughly $375 million to backfill. Virginia has ample reserves available in revenue stabilization accounts that can be used with no impact to the Commonwealth’s bottom line or transportation funding.