Women in the U.S. on average lose almost two trillion dollars of spending power every year due to the wage gap between men and women – in Virginia for every dollar a man earns, women are paid 74 cents. The National Partnership for Women and Family says they’ve been fighting that battle for 50 years. Nationwide using 2024 numbers, nationally women earn 76 cents for every dollar a man is paid, so the numbers are a bit worse in the Commonwealth. Catherine Gallagher-Robbins is a senior fellow with the national partnership for Women and family, she spoke with us last week; right before Equal Pay Day last Thursday. If the wage gap was closed for one year says The national partnership, women could pay for 13 months of childcare, 8 months of health insurance premiums, and 7 mortgage payments. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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