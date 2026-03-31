Trash in local waterways that can wind up in the waste stream – doesn’t sound like something “fun” you might see at a museum, but a new Kids Square exhibit that has its grand opening this Thursday aims to do just that – as it takes children through the “Journey of Trash,” exhibit. The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority collaborated with Kids Square – located inside Center in the Square – says executive director Felicia Branham. The Journey of Trash features an interactive water table where children can remove trash from the waterways depicted on that table. Branham says the reaction has been very positive from young visitors during the current soft opening, but this Thursday’s 10am ribbon cutting will be something special. Kids Square patrons will find Big colorful mascots featuring local animals depicted on wall-sized graphics. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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