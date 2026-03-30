Roanoke Area Ministries – RAM – is still fundraising for what will become the Jain Care Center on Elm Avenue, with room to expand services for those experiencing homelessness. A new campaign gives more people an opportunity to become a Point of Light, via “The Star City Challenge.” Joining the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News host Joey Self and WFIR anchor-senior reporter Gene Marrano live in studio this morning was Melissa Woodson, the executive director for RAM House, and Nelson Harris – pastor, local historian and the former Mayor of Roanoke.

Join the Star City Challenge here