With the beginning of spring in effect, that means the beginning of spring cleaning. Alongside tidying up your homes, one local organization is inviting residents to help clean the community. WFIR’s Conner Arthur has that story:

Spring cleaning is moving from the living room to the riverbank this month as the Clean Valley Council prepares for a massive community effort. The organization is inviting residents across the region to participate in “Earth Month,” a series of events throughout April focused on removing litter and promoting environmental health.

Link to get involved

Kickoff at Roanoke Mountain Adventures

The initiative begins Apr. 4 with the Clean Valley Day Cleanup Kickoff. Volunteers can visit Roanoke Mountain Adventures in the Wasena neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect free supplies. The council provides yellow safety vests, gloves, trash grabbers, and orange bags to ensure participants are equipped to clear debris from surrounding streets and the Roanoke River.

While the kickoff is a central event, the cleanup effort extends through Apr. 30. Courtney Plaster, executive director of the Clean Valley Council, said the goal is to mobilize residents in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Vinton, and Botetourt. Residents can register for specific locations through the organization’s website to receive their own litter kits for neighborhood projects.

Recycling and Grandin Village Festivities

On Apr. 16, the council shifts its focus to waste diversion with a community recycling event. Held at Heights Community Church from noon to 1 p.m., the program targets electronics and glass. The council is partnering with Chaos Corner and Nature’s Trade Recycling to repurpose these materials. Glass containers are crushed for use in eco-entertainment and later turned into craft sand, while electronics are dismantled for recycling.

The month’s signature celebration arrives Apr. 18 in Grandin Village. This free street party runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Grandin Avenue, spanning from Memorial Avenue to Westover Terrace. The event features live music, dance performances, and eco-friendly exhibitors. Local restaurants will also be open for attendees to purchase food during the celebration.

Artistic Advocacy for Local Waterways

Preparation is already underway for the Daisy Art Parade scheduled for May 9. The council is hosting puppet-making workshops every Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at its headquarters at 2014 Memorial Ave. in Roanoke, Virginia. Led by local artist Leslie Santapaul, the workshops are open to all skill levels.

Participants are working to create large papier-mâché puppets that highlight the theme of clean waterways. These figures represent benthic macroinvertebrates, including dragonflies, caddisflies, and “rock cats.” Plaster said middle and high school students are encouraged to join the art crew to help carry these creations during the parade at River’s Edge Park, which begins at noon on May 9.