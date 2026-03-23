Joy Powers hopes to pull an upset and win the 9th District Congressional seat as a Democrat this November – she must come out on top in a June primary first. But for now the Bedford County resident is joining the fight to save a local elementary school. The mother of a Bedford County elementary school student, a cattle farm owner and a farm equipment supplier, Powers filed a lawsuit last week in Bedford County Circuit Court, claiming the county school board violated state law by not advertising in a newspaper of general circulation a public hearing a full 7 days ahead of the meeting where they voted to shutdown 100 year old Stewartsville elementary school. For example Goodview Elementary School she says would become overcrowded in the next school year if Stewartsville is shut down this summer. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

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