Ahead of their inaugural season under a new name, Salem’s Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox is hosting a fan fest this weekend. More from WFIR’s Conner Arthur:

Spring has arrived at Salem Memorial Ballpark, bringing a fresh identity and a day of family entertainment for baseball fans across the Roanoke Valley. The Salem RidgeYaks, the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will host their inaugural fan fest on Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free for the public to explore Carilion Clinic Field before the official season begins.

Families can enjoy various activities throughout the afternoon, including a bouncy house, a petting zoo, face painting, and a speed pitch station. The event also offers the first major opportunity to meet Mac the Yak, the team’s new mascot named after the local landmark McAfee’s Knob.

Merchandise and Season Preparations

Blair Hoke, the team’s assistant general manager, noted that the team store—now called the Yak Shack—will be fully stocked with new spring apparel. Merchandise sales have remained strong since the team’s rebrand, with orders arriving from every state. Season-ticket holders can also use the event to pick up their ticket packages and exclusive gifts.

Hoke reflected on the high-caliber talent that has historically passed through the Salem farm system. She specifically highlighted former Salem players like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, who recently represented the organization while competing in the World Baseball Classic.

Doubleheader and Parking Details

Attendees can also watch live baseball during the festivities. The 17th-ranked Roanoke College baseball team will play a doubleheader against Eastern Mennonite University starting at 11 a.m.

Due to a separate championship event at the Salem Civic Center, team officials have adjusted parking for the day. Guests should park in the RidgeYaks front office lot, the grass lot behind the right-field grandstand, or the spaces near the tennis courts. The RidgeYaks officially open their home schedule against Delmarva on April 2.