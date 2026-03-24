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The fourth annual Daisy Art Parade is part of an all-day art celebration. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports a carnival is part of the celebration.

Each year the Daisy Art Parade has traversed a different area of the city. This year it is taking over Rivers Edge Park North. The parade starts at noon on May 9th and will walk the sidewalks around the soccer fields and tennis courts. Parade Manager Katie Stueckle says it is an explosion of art with people from all over the city and beyond involved.

“You can be sure to expect some giant puppets, some ambulatory theater, some masquerade,” said Parade Manager Katie Stueckle. “There’s going to be a wide variety of themes from our various parade crews, which are neighborhoods and organizations from all over the city and beyond. In the past, we’ve had dance troupes. We’ve had library organizations.”

The carnival is 10 am – 5 pm May 9th. Stueckle says the carnival includes boat building competitions and a school bus full of activities. Both the parade and carnival are free to attend. Find a link to more information at WFIRNEWS.com. Denise Allen Membreno WFIR News.

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The Daisy Art Parade is back this year with the addition of a carnival. There is still time to get involved. The day long art celebration is May 9th. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

Parade Manager Katie Stueckle says you never know what you will see at the Daisy Art Parade. Previous years have included giant puppets, dance troops, alien themed parties. This year the event is taking over Rivers Edge Park North and adding a carnival. Stueckle says the event is uniquely Roanoke and brings the city together in a collaborative way.

“The Daisy Art Parade and Carnival highlight the shared sense of community that is found all over our city and the creativity that thrives in pockets and organizations and individuals citywide,” added Parade Manager Katie Stueckle.

There is still time to get involved as a volunteer or participant. And there are Daisy Art Parade workshops each Monday through May fourth. The Parade and Carnival are on May 9th. Find a link to more information at WFIRNEWS.com. Denise Allen Membreno WFIR News.

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Daisy Art Parade