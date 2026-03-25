She was 22, full of life and looking forward to the future. Then a rare form of leukemia led to her passing after just 39 days in the hospital. Elisha Guillard’s (Gillard’s) memory lives on through the Roanoke-based non-profit her mother helped found, with a mission to bring comfort to other young adults as they go through the early days of cancer treatments. Andrea Guilliard founded Lishy’s Gift in memory of her daughter, who was comforted in the early days of her aggressive treatment for cancer by a boyfriend’s t-shirts, soft blankets, favorite foods – and a collection of sea turtle ornaments. More on “Lishy’s Gift,” from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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