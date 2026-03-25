From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges in Roanoke has announced what it says will be a record-breaking concert and festival season at the outdoor venue – with a new twist, 3 comedy shows beginning with a May 29th date. A number of tribute bands the Park is known for and a number of prominent country acts are on the schedule, with more to come says Dr. Pepper Park president Waynette Anderson.

Shine by JP, a community theater non-profit in Roanoke working to attract more African-American actors to the stage and backstage crews, has announced its second show, the Tony award-winning musical Ain’t Misbehavin’, a tribute to Fats Waller. Its on stage at the Dumas Center in Roanoke July 10th through the 19th; tickets go on sale April 13th. Roanoke Catholic School presents Little Shop of Horrors this Friday and Saturday with performances held at William Fleming High School.