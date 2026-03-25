Western Virginia Regional Jail Confirms Medical Emergency March 25, 2026 (Roanoke County, VA) On the afternoon of March 24, 2026, Inmate Destiny Swain (White Female, age 27), while in the custody of Western Virginia Regional Jail was found unresponsive in her cell. WVRJ security and medical staff immediately initiated CPR and other emergency lifesaving measures, along with activating 911. Roanoke County Fire-EMS personnel responded to the jail and immediately continued emergency treatment. All efforts to save Inmate Swain were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at 3:44 p.m.

This incident is pending a full investigation by Roanoke County Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke. All information at this point indicates this death was due to natural causes. Inmate Swain was committed to WVRJ on March 20, 2026 and was awaiting trial on three counts of Felony Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotics.