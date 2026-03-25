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The Roanoke Regional Chamber, Roanoke Regional Partnership, and the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce are taking part in the panel discussion called Data Centers 101 presented by Google. Organizers say the conversation’s goal is to help the regional business community better understand the growing role of data centers and the opportunities they create. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

The Data Centers 101 panel is made up of representatives from Google, a regional peer community that has successfully welcomed a data center, Appalachian Power, and the Western Virginia Water Authority. Eric Sichau, President and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce says the Google data center is an exciting opportunity for the region.

“Really, we want this panel discussion to explore how data centers are building long-term capacity through workforce development, supplier engagement, intentional community partnerships, and in this case, our regional opportunities,” continued Sichau. “So we want it to be business focused. We want it to be designed to help our regional business community better understand the growing role of data centers. And in this case, the proposed data center from Google in Botetourt County.”

This is event is for members of the Roanoke Regional and Botetourt Chambers of Commerce and the Roanoke Regional Partnership. The environmental impact of the Google Data Center has been a hot topic. Sichau says the panelists will share insights into the infrastructure, and planning.

“Our goal is to make sure that this is a business focused conversation and allow different folks involved in different parts of the projects to hit on some of those topics,” said Sichau. “This is a value of being a chamber member is being the opportunity to be involved and hear from the experts on topics such as this.”

Data Centers 101 is April 14th from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building. Find a link to more information at WFIRNEws.com. Denise Allen Membreno WFIR News.

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Data Centers 101 is a business focused event presented by Google to share information on how data centers can be a positive partner. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.

Members of Roanoke Regional Chamber, Roanoke Regional Partnership, and the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for the conversation they are calling Data Centers 101. The panel is made up of representatives from Google, a regional peer community that has successfully welcomed a data center, Appalachian Power, and the Western Virginia Water Authority. Eric Sichau, President and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce says the Google Data Center could be an economic driver for the region.

“There’s a lot of economic development opportunities and a lot of industry that continues to view Roanoke as a great region to invest in,” added Sichau. “And certainly the site available for this particular project is in Bodetock County, but Google’s investing in the region. They’re investing in a lot of the excitement happening in our region. And, you know, we view this as an exciting milestone and an exciting opportunity.”

Sichau says this will be a business focused conversation where chamber members can learn about supplier opportunities, regional partnerships, and get what Sichau calls a valuable perspective on how businesses and organizations across Virginia’s Blue Ridge can engage with and benefit from this evolving industry.

“I don’t expect this to be the last event we do around data centers,” Sichau said. “I don’t. I think this is a start of an opportunity for us as the business organization, the regional business organization, to be able to share information like this.”

The Botetourt County Chamber has created a website with information on the proposed Google Data Center. Find a link at WFIRnews.com. Data Centers 101 is April 14th from 8:00 to 9:30 am at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building. Denise Allen Membreno WFIR News.

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Google Data Center information from Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce