Car crosses line hits truck in Botetourt

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Botetourt County. The crash occurred July 1, 2022 on Route 11, near Kessler Lane, just outside of Buchanan, Va., at 5:10 p.m. yesterday afternoon. A 2015 Nissan Versa traveling south on Route 11, crossed the double yellow solid line and struck a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The Nissan was driven by Linda Watson Wickline, 63, of Buchanan, Va. Ms. Wickline was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The Chevrolet was driven by Noah A. Gilliam, 23, also of Buchanan, Va. Mr. Gilliam was wearing his seatbelt and was transported by EMS to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.